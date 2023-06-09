Truist Financial Boosts ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $18.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.89. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

