Truist Financial Cuts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $115.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 162.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

