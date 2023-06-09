Truist Financial Cuts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $115.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAICGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAICGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 162.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

