Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 36 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after acquiring an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 474,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,058,000 after acquiring an additional 196,759 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,452,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.13. The stock had a trading volume of 415,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock worth $567,423,318 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.