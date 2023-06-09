Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,844,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 271,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

