Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 167.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 5.5 %

TSLA traded up $12.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.80. 77,742,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,006,469. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

