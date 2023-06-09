Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,044,000 after buying an additional 249,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $177.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

