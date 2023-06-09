Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,587,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

