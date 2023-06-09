Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

CVX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. 1,196,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.65.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

