Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 535 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BILL by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.96. 292,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,638. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $113,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,018 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

