Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $410.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $100.96 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.