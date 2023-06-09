Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) vs. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Critical Survey

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuya and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $208.17 million 5.20 -$146.18 million ($0.21) -8.95 Cheetah Mobile $884.07 million 0.07 -$74.45 million N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.1% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuya and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tuya has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -56.04% -11.48% -10.44% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Tuya on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded by Sheng Fu on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

