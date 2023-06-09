Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,687. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.