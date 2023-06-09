U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

SLCA stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.61. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

