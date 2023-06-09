UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,529 shares of company stock worth $26,149,296 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

