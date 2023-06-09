UBS Group Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

