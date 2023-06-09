UBS Group Lowers Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMRAF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of Emera stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Emera Company Profile

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

