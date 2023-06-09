UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $391,950.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

