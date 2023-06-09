UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down to $18.27

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.85. UiPath shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 3,494,117 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

UiPath Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $220,307.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,389,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,628 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $42,215,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

