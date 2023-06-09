United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of UG opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

