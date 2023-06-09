United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of UG opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.46.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
