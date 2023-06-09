United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.
United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of UMC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on UMC. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
