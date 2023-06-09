United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UMC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMC. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

