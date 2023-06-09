United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.30 EPS.
United Natural Foods stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $48.26.
In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
