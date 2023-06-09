United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Insider Activity

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

