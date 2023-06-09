United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after buying an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 183,534 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

