United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.30 EPS.
United Natural Foods Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.
In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
