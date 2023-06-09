United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

Insider Activity

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 401,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

