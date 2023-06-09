United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.10 billion-$30.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.35 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. CL King downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Quarry LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.