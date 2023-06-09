United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.1-30.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.37 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm lowered United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. CL King downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

