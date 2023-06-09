Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Position Decreased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.48% of Universal Electronics worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 165,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sidoti raised Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at $589,354.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 11,190 shares of company stock valued at $107,296 in the last 90 days. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UEIC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

