Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.44. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 165,802 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.31.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.
