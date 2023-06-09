Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.44. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 165,802 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

