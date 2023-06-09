Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Unum Group by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 154,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

