Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,454,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,428,000 after buying an additional 403,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after buying an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 426,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after buying an additional 912,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

