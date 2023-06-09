Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%.
NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.99.
In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
