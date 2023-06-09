Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

