Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
