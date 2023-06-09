Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $254.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.22.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $12.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.77. 290,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,734. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.57.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.