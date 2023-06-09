Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.85.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.