Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,027 shares of company stock valued at $194,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.