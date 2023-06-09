Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $37.28. 3,423,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,881,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Valvoline Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after buying an additional 151,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,875,000 after purchasing an additional 309,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Further Reading

