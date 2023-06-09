Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $38,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $271.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.66. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $290.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

