Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $396.93

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $396.93 and last traded at $395.22, with a volume of 1125288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

