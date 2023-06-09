Velas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.91 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.91 million and $920,433.80 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00035326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,460,687,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,460,687,173 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.