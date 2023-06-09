Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 100,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 99,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on VEOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.
