Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,554 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Vipshop by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop Company Profile

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

