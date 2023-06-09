Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Trimmed by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

