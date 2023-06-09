Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.