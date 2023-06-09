Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 4.7%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 133,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 592,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
