Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Up 10.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 230,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 899,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.