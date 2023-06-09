WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $40.54 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and $339,104.87 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

