Wells Fargo & Company Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.18.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.82 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,037 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zscaler by 17.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

