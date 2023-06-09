Wells Fargo & Company Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.18.
Zscaler Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.82 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,037 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zscaler by 17.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.