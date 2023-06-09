WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 418,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 302,181 shares.The stock last traded at $33.66 and had previously closed at $33.74.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $841.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1,157.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

