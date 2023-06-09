WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

WM Technology stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.98. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.68 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. Research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,208 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

