Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $207.47 and last traded at $207.74. 711,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,018,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.00.

Specifically, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Workday Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of -198.53, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

