Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Market Capitalization Tops $50.22 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $50.22 million and $88.45 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02203517 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

