XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $706,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $706,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,668 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XPEL opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

